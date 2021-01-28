Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $373.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.17.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $337.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $404.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.45 and its 200 day moving average is $293.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,211 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 379,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,789,000 after buying an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.