Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 6.1% Higher

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $175.98 and last traded at $169.73. 633,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 808,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Daniels sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $174,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,237 shares of company stock worth $35,804,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.