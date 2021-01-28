Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 388.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,418 shares of company stock worth $14,729,691 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

