U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Insider Buys £20,440 in Stock

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) insider Richard Upton acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £20,440 ($26,704.99).

Richard Upton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Richard Upton bought 102,000 shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £70,380 ($91,951.92).

UAI stock opened at GBX 81.80 ($1.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.99. U and I Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.43.

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

