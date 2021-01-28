U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Reik & CO. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 8.8% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $33,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. 438,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,630,189. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.