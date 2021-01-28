U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.98

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.98 and last traded at $133.92, with a volume of 2254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.94. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $249,352.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $156,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

