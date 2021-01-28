U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $355.16 million, a PE ratio of -706.29 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

