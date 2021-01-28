Ultiledger Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $27.13 million and approximately $103,555.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00072580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.17 or 0.00890489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.74 or 0.04347421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017856 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.