Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce sales of $68.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.05 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $35.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $251.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.29 million to $269.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $324.75 million, with estimates ranging from $290.76 million to $357.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on RARE. Bank of America cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,903 shares of company stock worth $5,661,088. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of RARE stock traded up $6.17 on Monday, reaching $142.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,470. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

