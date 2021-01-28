Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 1,286,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,913,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 134.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,001,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 158,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,085 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 148,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

