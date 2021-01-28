UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UMBF. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UMB Financial news, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $34,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $28,321.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,799. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.