Unibright Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002065 BTC on major exchanges. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $98.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00074921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.64 or 0.00914885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00052188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.18 or 0.04487499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Unibright Profile

UBT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

