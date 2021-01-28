Unifi Protocol DAO Price Tops $9.04 (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $24.46 million and $11.39 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be bought for about $9.04 or 0.00028291 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 27% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00179764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

Unifi Protocol DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

