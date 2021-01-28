UniLend Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $695,476.00 (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One UniLend token can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniLend has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $695,476.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniLend

UniLend is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

Buying and Selling UniLend

UniLend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

