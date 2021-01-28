United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($7.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($7.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

