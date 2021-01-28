United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NASDAQ UBSI traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,531. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

