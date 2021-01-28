United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNFI. Barclays cut United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

NYSE UNFI opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

