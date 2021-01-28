United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $41,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.85. The company had a trading volume of 37,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

