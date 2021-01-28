UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.91 Billion

Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post $68.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $69.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $64.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $278.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.14 billion to $282.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $301.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $291.20 billion to $309.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,317. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $320.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.40 and its 200 day moving average is $326.74.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.