UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after buying an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $307,224,000 after buying an additional 305,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 938,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $292,474,000 after buying an additional 200,288 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $12.50 on Thursday, reaching $345.49. 74,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.40 and a 200 day moving average of $326.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

