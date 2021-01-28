Unitrade Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Unitrade has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $1.15 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00073136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.90 or 0.00898684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00050306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.77 or 0.04423876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017921 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (TRADE) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,321,029 tokens.

Unitrade Token Trading

Unitrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

