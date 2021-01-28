Unity Software (U) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unity Software (NYSE:U) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Unity Software has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Unity Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:U opened at $155.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.16. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

In other news, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $18,517,964.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,465,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,234,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

