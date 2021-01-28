Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%.

Shares of USAP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,175. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

