Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

NYSE:UTI opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.