Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.43. 3,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UVSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $28,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

