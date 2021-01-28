UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $329,805.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00070450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.69 or 0.00894660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.80 or 0.04251212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014571 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.