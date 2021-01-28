Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 208.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

