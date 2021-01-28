Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report sales of $72.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.37 million. Upland Software reported sales of $66.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $285.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.54 million to $285.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $291.82 million, with estimates ranging from $288.16 million to $295.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,583,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $350,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,192.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,051 shares of company stock worth $4,962,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 620.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 226,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,881. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

