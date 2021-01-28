Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) CFO Sells $102,000.00 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 441,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.72. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $157.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 648,169 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.76% of Ur-Energy worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

