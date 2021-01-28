US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Get US Foods alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.