Usca Ria LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth $34,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI traded up $8.40 on Thursday, reaching $220.96. The company had a trading volume of 45,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.21 and its 200-day moving average is $190.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

