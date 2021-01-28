Usca Ria LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,357 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Altria Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,447. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

