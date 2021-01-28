Usca Ria LLC Purchases 13,068 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 0.9% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $161.48. 157,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.21 and a 200-day moving average of $145.60. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $168.51.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

