Usca Ria LLC Sells 15,510 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,764,000 after acquiring an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.19. 313,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

