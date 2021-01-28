Usca Ria LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.90. 214,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

