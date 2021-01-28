Usca Ria LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,691,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

KO stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 495,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,766,566. The stock has a market cap of $211.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

