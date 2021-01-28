USDx stablecoin (USDX) Market Capitalization Tops $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,162.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.02 or 0.01225096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.00522809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00044293 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009272 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002382 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.