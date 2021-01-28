Utrust (UTK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.10 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $110.54 million and $6.10 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00071920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.00902678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00052346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.39 or 0.04295784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

