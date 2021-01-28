V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $29,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of V.F. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 112,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,650. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -608.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

