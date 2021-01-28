V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $86.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut V.F. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $162,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

