V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 49,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,619,000 after purchasing an additional 643,081 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,986,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,139,000 after purchasing an additional 231,017 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

