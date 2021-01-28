V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $213.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.32 and its 200-day moving average is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

