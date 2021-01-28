V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $352,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

