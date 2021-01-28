V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 89.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

