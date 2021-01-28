V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,083,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000.

Shares of GLIN opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $35.58.

