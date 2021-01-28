V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.83.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

