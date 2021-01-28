V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 108.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 709.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHGG opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -466.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $79.36.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

