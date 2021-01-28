V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 559,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

NYSE:MEI opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $458,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

