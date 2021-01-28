V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $295,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $224.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.44 and a 200-day moving average of $206.18. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $232.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

