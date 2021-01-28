V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

